Edward Slaughter, 58, passed away January 24, 2022.
A visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. with funeral services at 10:30 a.m. all on Saturday, February 5th, at Church Archer Pasley, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO 64068. Interment will follow in Fairview New Hope Cemetery in Liberty.
Contributions are encouraged for the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, 30 N. LaSalle Street, Suite 4300, Chicago, Illinois 60602-2584; ifcj.org.
