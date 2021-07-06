Edwin Hendren, a 99-year-old Kansas City, MO resident passed away on June 30, 2021.
Mr. Hendren was born on January 23, 1922 in Clifton Hill, MO the son of Cecil and Laura (Rucker) Hendren. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was married to Garnett Schmalfeldt on Dec. 14, 1946. They lived most of their married lives in the Kansas City area. He retired from TWA in 1983. After retirement they moved to their farm where they boarded horses. He had a passion for gardening; he always claimed Clay County was the best place to grow tomatoes. He was a member of King of Kings Lutheran Church in Kansas City, MO.
He is survived by a son, Dennis Hendren of Smithville, MO; two daughters, Theresa (Michael) Megee of Tonganoxie, KS; and Nancy (Mike) Richmond of Smithville, MO; one brother, Vencil Hendren; three sisters, Jean Risley, Mary Salisbury, and Marjorie Kietlinski; grandchildren, David (Beth) Megee, Marilynn Megee, Aaron (Rachel) Richmond, and Clinton Megee; and two great grandsons, Evan and Dylan Megee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister, Sue Barton; brothers, Elwood, Walter, and Howard.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 1701 NE 96th St., Kansas City, MO 64155. Burial with military rites to follow at White Chapel Cemetery, 6600 NE Antioch Road, Gladstone, MO 64119.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the King of Kings Lutheran Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.