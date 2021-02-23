Eleanor Sue "Susi" Seely, 78, a longtime Liberty resident, passed peacefully on Feb. 22, 2021, with her husband Harvey at her side. She resided in the loving care of the staff of Pleasant Valley Manor for the past 18 months.
Susi was born May 12, 1942, in Lawson, MO, to Ralph and Eileen (Hunt) Holt. The family soon moved to Liberty and Susi was a member of the Liberty High School class of 1960. Along with her parents, Susi was preceded in death by her brothers, David and Harold Holt.
Shortly following her marriage to Harvey Seely in 1975, Susi decided to attend barber college, and worked alongside the love of her life for the next 35 years until they retired in 2014. She was an active member of Second Baptist Church and enjoyed cooking, sewing, motorcycles, dune buggies, four wheelers and attending car shows.
Susi leaves her husband of 45 years, Harvey; daughters, Cathy Helton (Eddie), Cindy Seely and Julie Kramer (Eric), seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 12:30-2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. Services will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. Burial in Glenridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Second Baptist Church.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
