Elinor Louise Rhoads, 93, of Marion, Illinois, passed away Friday September 9, 2022, in Parkway Manor – Marion, Illinois at 3:38 p.m.
Louise was born June 26, 1929, in Urich, MO to Fred and Vera (Stanley) Farris. She was a member of First Baptist Church – West Frankfort and a former Dorm Resident Director of Melrose Hall at William Jewell College in Liberty, MO. Louise loved to sing and play the piano. She also loved to read, sew, paint and sketch. She was very creative. Louise was known for her grace and kindness. She touched many lives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Thomas and Phillip; sister, Jeanne Hackworth; and brothers, Fred “Bud” Farris, James Farris and Kenneth Farris.
Louise is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Rhoads; sons, Steve (Sandra) Rhoads and John Douglas Rhoads; brother, David L. (Cindy) Farris; grandchildren, Meredith and David; and great-grandchildren, Harrison and Everett.
Memorial services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday September 16, 2022, in Union Funeral Home – West Frankfort, Illinois with Brother Mike Cash officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to the William Jewell College and will be accepted at the funeral home.
