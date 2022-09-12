Elinor Louise Rhoads, 93, of Marion, Illinois, passed away Friday September 9, 2022, in Parkway Manor – Marion, Illinois at 3:38 p.m.

Louise was born June 26, 1929, in Urich, MO to Fred and Vera (Stanley) Farris. She was a member of First Baptist Church – West Frankfort and a former Dorm Resident Director of Melrose Hall at William Jewell College in Liberty, MO. Louise loved to sing and play the piano. She also loved to read, sew, paint and sketch. She was very creative. Louise was known for her grace and kindness. She touched many lives.

