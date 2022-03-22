Elizabeth Page McCullough, 76, died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at her residence in Winterset, Iowa.
Visitation, with family present, will be held on Wednesday, March 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Winterset Chapel. A Memorial Service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Winterset Chapel with Pastor Jeff Binns officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Van Meter, Iowa at 11 a.m. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designations. Online condolences may be left to the family at caldwellparrish.com.
Liz was born on December 12, 1945, in Winterset, Iowa, to Wilmer and Irene (Hooper) Henson. She grew up in Winterset and was a 1964 graduate of Winterset High School. Liz and Dale McCullough were married May 2, 1965, in Winterset. For a time, they lived in Des Moines and Kearney, Missouri, and then returned to Winterset in 1994. Liz was a member of the George Strait Fan Club and she always rooted for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Liz was a beautician and owned her own beauty shop and also was a beautician at West Bridge (now Azria) Care Center. She also spent time as a traffic manager at Davis Paint and as a custodian at the Winterset Schools.
She is survived by her son, Todd (Pam) McCullough of Lorimor; granddaughter, Shelby RaNee McCullough of Ankeny; and brother, Don (Judy) Henson of Waukee.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilmer and Irene Hensen; her husband, Dale; brother, Robert Henson; and sisters, Marjorie Baker, Rose Mae Taylor and Mary Fern Nuzum.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.