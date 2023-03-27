Elizabeth Sue (Bonnie) Roberts, 86, of Liberty, MO passed away March 22, 2023 at the home. Visitation will be at the Liberty United Methodist Church, (1001 Sunset Avenue, Liberty, MO) at 1 p.m. March 31. Services to follow at 2 pm.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents Natale and Mary Cello, husband Bobby Roberts, Son Charles Richards Sr. and great-grandson Gahrett Richards. Survivors include her sister, Ellie Munch, sons Chris Richards (Marsha), Doug Richards (Margie), step-sons, Bobby G Roberts (Laura), and Ricky Dale Roberts, 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.