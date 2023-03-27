Elizabeth Sue (Bonnie) Roberts, 86, of Liberty, MO passed away March 22, 2023 at the home. Visitation will be at the Liberty United Methodist Church, (1001 Sunset Avenue, Liberty, MO) at 1 p.m. March 31. Services to follow at 2 pm.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents Natale and Mary Cello, husband Bobby Roberts, Son Charles Richards Sr. and great-grandson Gahrett Richards. Survivors include her sister, Ellie Munch, sons Chris Richards (Marsha), Doug Richards (Margie), step-sons, Bobby G Roberts (Laura), and Ricky Dale Roberts, 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Bonnie graduated from Southwest High School, KCMO in 1954 and received her Bachelor of Science in Education from University of Missouri, Columbia in 1958 and her Master of Arts in Teaching from Webster University, St. Louis, Mo in 1981. She loved teaching elementary students and taught for the Liberty Public School District for over 22 years, retiring in 1987. She also served on the Executive Board of the American Association of University Women.
Bonnie was very active in the Liberty Community, volunteering primarily with Della Lamb and Immacolata Manor. She was a long-time member of Liberty United Methodist Church where she served many roles including the Caring Team, Bible Study, Serve on Saturday, Food Kitchen, United Methodist Women and the Phone Prayer Chain. When she was not volunteering, Bonnie loved to play Bridge and travel with the Church group.
Bonnie will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
We are remembering Bonnie with contributions to the Liberty United Methodist Church in lieu of flowers.
