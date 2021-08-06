Elnora E. Tucker, daughter of the late Rev. Frank C. Tucker and Elnora L. Tucker of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, passed away on July 30, 2021, at an assisted living facility in Kansas City, Missouri.
“Elly” was born in St. Charles, Missouri on Jan. 9, 1923, and was 98 years of age at her death. She was a graduate of Central College (now Central Methodist University) in 1944, having earned a B.A. degree. She was trained as a medical technologist at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. She worked as a medical technologist in St. Louis, Missouri and other locations between the years of 1944 and 1959. In 1959, she became an Administrative Assistant to the Dean of Students at Southeast Missouri State University and worked for the next 26 years in that capacity, retiring in 1985.
Miss Tucker was preceded in death by her brother, Rev. Frank C. Tucker, Jr. and by her sister-in-law, Ruth E. Tucker of Liberty, Missouri. She is survived by two nephews and one niece: Frank C. Tucker, III of Florissant, Missouri, Laurence R. Tucker of Liberty, Missouri, and Christine B. Tucker of Kansas City, Missouri. She is also survived by six great nieces and nephews and 14 great, great nephews and nieces.
Miss Tucker moved to Liberty, Missouri in 1986, after she retired. She was a member of the Liberty United Methodist Church; was an avid golfer at Liberty Hills Country Club and a past member of Chapter IZ, P. E. O.
There will be no funeral service for Miss Tucker at this time. She will be interred in Cape Girardeau, Missouri at a later time when a family celebration of her life will be held. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
