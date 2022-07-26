Emma C. Forman, 98, passed away July 25, 2022. She was born March 22, 1924, in Liberty MO, the daughter of William A. and Kathleen (Galvin) Forman.
Emma was a graduate of Liberty High Class of 1942. She worked at Commercial Bank in Liberty as well as Lucille Davis Women’s clothing store in downtown Liberty.
As a teen, Emma became a Christian at The Prairie Home Baptist Church in rural Clay County and was baptized at the Holt Baptist Church in Holt, MO. Around 1942, Emma moved her membership to the Second Baptist Church where she became a lifelong member. Emma enjoyed sewing, knitting, ceramics and decorating her home for each and every holiday season. She enjoyed candy making and baking. She also loved hosting family get-togethers on holidays and monthly birthday celebrations.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Pearl Evelyn Carder, Francis Nadine Forman and Doloris Ann Forman; and a brother, Arthur Eugene Forman. Survivors include her sisters, Lucille Elliott of Bellevue, NE and Charlotte Gauldin of Des Moines, IA; and her many nieces, nephews and their families.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 29th followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. at the Second Baptist Church and burial at the Glenridge Cemetery in Liberty.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
