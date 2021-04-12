Erla E. Shea, 100, of Liberty, MO, formerly of St. Louis, MO, died April 6, 2021. Graveside services will be 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Erla was born Jan. 4, 1921, in Hancock, MI, to Victor Ozwald and Naema (Kumpula) Hovinen.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ambrose P. Shea, on Jan. 9, 2006. Erla is survived by her daughter, Loretta Shea Kline (Robert J. Kline), and granddaughters, Allison Shea Kline and Karen Shea Kline, all of Liberty, MO, and two nephews, Daniel Emmett of Las Vegas, NV, and Timothy Emmett, Royal Oak, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas City-based international nonprofit Unbound at www.unbound.org. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com.
