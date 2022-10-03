Erlene O'Brien, 98, of Kansas City North passed away peacefully at home.
She loved her family and friends dearly. Erlene was united in marriage to Marion O'Brien Feb. 5, 1947.
For the next 38 years, they worked together as contract carriers for the Kansas City Star. They had 3 daughters, Cathy Ham (John) of Kansas City, Missouri, Sharon Bash of Platte City, Missouri, Karen Clinesmith (Wayne) of Platte City, Missouri.
She enjoyed being part of the lives of her 7 grandchildren, Lisa Asher, Jason Clinesmith, Todd Bash (Tara), Christy Veach (Michael), Trevor Bash (Sarah), Kelly Bash, Jennifer Ham (Chris); and later the lives of 6 great-grandsons, Nicholas (Sarah) Asher, Samuel Bash, Nathan Bash, Ethan Veach, Matthew Veach and Lucas Bash. She was a dedicated grandmother. Her family believes she made THE BEST brisket.
For 65 years, Erlene was an active member of Antioch Community Church. She served the Northland Community for 75 years with endless hours of volunteer work, which included but was not limited, to the Northland Christmas Store, making quilts for the North Kansas City Hospice House and voting poll worker. She receiving the 2016 Church Women United Award.
Erlene dedicated the final 2 years of her life to hand-stitching a total of 1,534 pocket prayer quilts, giving to anyone needing a blessing from the Lord. She was able to hand out all but 100 of them before she passed. Her daughter Sharon promised to continue this tradition.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Erle and Maude Batsell; husband, Marion O'Brien; and brother, James Batsell.
She touched the hearts and lives of many, she will be missed. "Anywho."
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to American Diabetes Association or Ascend Hospice. Please make checks payable to Ascend Hospice (in the memo section put memorial contribution in honor of Erlene O'Brien). Mail checks to 783 NE Anderson Lane, Lee's Summit, Missouri 64064.
