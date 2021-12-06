On Nov. 28, 2021, Eugene Quentin Fletcher, “Gene,” of Paradise (Smithville), Missouri, passed away at the age of 59. Gene was born on May 6, 1962 in Kansas City, Missouri. He graduated from Polo High School in Polo, Missouri in 1980, and entered the Navy, serving for four years. Most recently he purchased Kansas City’s Thrifty Nickel classified paper, and converted it to an independent local newspaper, publishing it as The Nickel News & Classifieds.
Gene was predeceased by his daughters Lorissa Lynn Fletcher and Emilia Teresa Fletcher and his parents, George Fletcher and Barbara Lopez. He is survived by his children, Stephanie Marie Reed (Cassidy), Drucilla Rae Farrell (Jonathan), Trulea Danielle Fletcher (Logan Spangler), Michael George Fletcher, and Nathan Eugene Fletcher; grandchildren, Camry, Kaycie, Caylee, Kyla, Brody, Brett, and Finley; and siblings, Debi Byers-Flahive, Kenny Bailey, Chandra Lamb, Christine Quirk, Belenda Bailey, Misty Taylor, and Bob Bailey.
A memorial service for Gene will be held at a later date.
