Eugene Harley Patten, II “Gene”, 57, of Lee’s Summit, MO, and formerly of Kearney, MO, passed away Feb. 17, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospice House with family at his side.
Gene was born May 11, 1963, in Glendale, California the eldest of four children of Eugene H. and Helen (Benassi) Patten. He grew up in Kearney where he graduated from high school, Gene later received his Bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Missouri at Rolla and his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Texas at Austin.
Gene was a hero to his daughters and the smartest man they knew (he was, after all, a literal rocket scientist!). He had a sense of humor that brought levity to the toughest of situations. He was an avid player of games, his favorite being Starcraft. And with the game of all games being life, he played a good one.
Gene was preceded in death by his father, Eugene H. Patten. Survivors include his daughters, Samantha Patten (Julio Rivera) and Alexandra Patten, and their mother and Gene’s beloved companion of 36 years, April Patten. He also leaves his mother, Helen Patten; siblings, Brenda Hampton, Susan Mayfield and Thomas Patten (Merlita); as well as nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Visitation will begin at 2 p.m., followed by funeral services at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, Liberty, MO. Burial will follow in Glenridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or to St. Luke’s Hospice House, Kansas City, MO.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfuneral.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228
