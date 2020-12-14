Eugene E. Jennings, 77, of Holt, passed away November 24, at home.
Gene was born on March 28, 1943, in Neosho, Missouri, to LaVona DePriest Jennings and Francis Jennings. Later, the family moved to Yakima, Washington, where Gene spent his growing-up years. After graduation from Eisenhower High School in 1960, he moved to the Kansas City area to attend college, where he studied to become a CPA.
Gene loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He and his sons spent many hours in deer stands and fishing boats.
Gene leaves his wife of 54 years, Joyce; his sons, Justin and Jason (Stephanie); grandchildren, Chloe and Drake; sisters, Juanita Wilburn of Union Gap, Washington and Loretta Hellinger of Grandview, Mo; nieces, nephews and cousins; and many, many friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
He will be missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.