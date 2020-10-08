Eugene Shipley, 74, of Smithville, MO passed away, October 7, 2020.
Survivors: wife, Barbara; children, Craig Shipley and Kelly (Kristin) Shipley; grandchildren, Trevor, Meghan, and Sarah; siblings, Rozella Taylor, Mike (Wendy) Shipley, Debbie Shipley, and Cindy (Bob) Foster; brother-in-law, Carl Jones; several beloved nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Services were held Saturday, October 10, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home,
Burial: Community of Smithville Memorial Cemetery.
Donations: Smithville American Legion.
