Eva Faye Denney, 92, of Smithville, MO passed away, October 5, 2022. The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Friday, November 4th at the First Christian Church in Smithville with visitation one hour prior to the service. Private Family Inurnment: Ridgely Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Christian Church or Megan’s Paws and Claws-City of Smithville, MO Dog Pound.
Faye was born November 26, 1929, in Plattsburg, MO to Moody and Alberta (Grogan) Norris. She was a graduate of Smithville High School, where she was active in choir, basketball and numerous activities. She married Ralph Denney, they enjoyed over 50 years of marriage, traveling extensively, flying their plane, boating at their cabin on the Lake of the Ozarks, fishing, mushroom hunting and most importantly, their families. Faye worked as a Senior Accounting Coordinator at TWA Credit Union (now Community America Credit Union), retiring in 1989.
Faye was very loving and dedicated to her family, taking special care of her mother following her father's passing. She always treated her dogs as royalty, spoiling them with pride as much as possible.
Faye was a longtime and faithful member of the First Christian Church of Smithville, where she sang in the choir and volunteered often for many church activities. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; sisters and brothers-in-law, Maxine (Junior) Hornback, Dorene (Howard) Moore, Robert Bullock, JoAnn (Marvin) Preston and Louise Hurst.
Survivors include her sister, Betty Bullock; brother-in-law, Mac Hurst; several loving nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Please feel to visit the Hixson-Klein Funeral Home website for an extended obituary.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.