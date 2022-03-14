Eva Lee Waits of Kansas City, Missouri, died March 7, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
She was born July 20, 1943, in Carrollton, MO, and raised on a farm near Bogard, MO. Her parents were Vernon and Dorothy (Sugg) Kuhlman. She was their fourth child, but their first girl.
Growing up, her family’s activities centered around farming, family, school, sports and church. Eva Lee was president of the local 4-H Club. She lettered in softball, basketball and band. She loved to read, mostly British mysteries.
During her early years, she was a member of the Bogard Baptist Church. Later was active in the Methodist Denomination, where she helped organize and was a charter member of North Star United Methodist Church near Liberty. When she died, she attended Pleasant Valley Baptist Church.
During college, she pledged the Delta Zeta sorority. She continued her association with the sorority after graduation. She was named Delta Zeta alumna of the year for the state of Missouri, based on philanthropic work that included spearheading a fundraiser for the Speech and Hearing Clinic at Children’s Mercy Hospital.
On October 11, 1969, she married another Lee, Federal Agent Asa Lee Waits, III, at Kirkwood Baptist Church, Kirkwood, MO. They were married 52 years. Their sons are Joseph Lee (deceased) (Terry) of Springfield, MO; David Timothy (Kimberly) of Broken Arrow, OK and Dr. Cameron Evans of Omaha, NE. She is also survived by two grandsons, Brandon Lee Waits (Ashley) of Springfield, MO, and Cameron David Waits of Broken Arrow, OK.
Lee taught school for the Liberty, Ladue and Rolla public schools. She also worked for the U.S. government as a personnel and training specialist, first at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO and later for the Federal Aviation Administration, where she became the Central Region Training Program Manager. Following 9/11/2001, she assisted with the hiring of federal air marshals.
Eva Lee received a number of work-related awards. She was named Central Region’s Human Resource Management employee of the year, another for making “significant contributions in the implementation of the FAA’s Core Compensation System,” and for “professionalism and commitment in implementing a model, organized process to institutionalize The Rehabilitation Act of 1973 within the Central Region.” In 1999, she was the recipient of the Kansas City Federal Executive Board’s Distinguished Professional Service Award.
Eva Lee loved to travel; in addition to many of the states, including cruises to Alaska and Hawaii. She also traveled to Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Finland, Russia, China, Canada, the Caribbean, Greece, Europe and the British Isles, Israel and Egypt. In Europe, they sometimes took river cruises. Her favorite city was London, which she visited 11 times.
She felt enriched by volunteering. She was particularly fond of having been an instructor for several years in a citizenship class Presidential Classroom for Young Americans that took place in Washington, D.C.
She taught for several colleges as an English adjunct professor for Missouri University of Science and Technology, Tarkio College, Sterling College, Lincoln University and Drury University. She was also an AVID tutor for the Park Hill School District.
She is survived by four brothers, David Vernon (Pat) of Independence, Richard Earl (Mary Jane) of Bella Vista, AR, Larry Ray (Pat) of Kearney and Danny Ross (Marilyn) of Creve Coeur. She is also survived by one sister, Mary Elizabeth Canham of Kansas City; one sister-in-law, Judith Ann Kuhlman of Green Valley, AZ; nephew and nieces as well as grand-nephews and nieces and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Joseph; her brother, Paul Wayne and his daughter, Leslie Elizabeth.
The family requests donations to the William Jewell College Women’s Council scholarship fund, 500 College Hill, Liberty, MO 64068, in lieu of flowers.
