Evelyn Louise (Stoddard) Jensen, 84, Liberty, MO, went to be with her Lord Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
She is survived by her daughters, DeeDee Gutshall (Mike) and Jody Shaffer (Tom); her sister, Lee Ferguson (Bob); six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nephews and nieces; and many dear friends.
A memorial service will be held on May 28, 2021, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Liberty. Visitation is from 10:00-10:30, with the service following.
