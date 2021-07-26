Everett M. Shaver, Jr.
(Announcement of Service time)
Everett M. Shaver, Jr., 87, a lifelong Liberty resident, died Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Liberty Hospital. He passed away peacefully with loved ones at his side.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Liberty Christian Church, 427 E. Kansas St., Liberty, MO 64068. A reception for family and friends will follow the service in the church fellowship hall. Burial with military honors was held June 18, 2021 at Glenridge Cemetery in Liberty.
Everett was born Dec. 11, 1933, in Liberty, MO, the youngest of three children of Margaret (Burke) Shaver and Everett M. Shaver, Sr. He grew up in Liberty and graduated from Liberty High School in 1952. During high school, Everett joined the US Army Reserves, and would continue that career until receiving full retirement as a Command Sergeant Major in 1978.
Everett went to work for Consumers Cooperative Association (now Farmland Industries) in 1953 where he met his future wife, Ruby Mae McCullough. They were united in marriage on Nov. 7, 1953 in King City, MO.
Everett later worked for Avon Products in Management for 30-plus years until retirement. He then worked for Evelyn Beauty Supply for another 10 years.
Everett was a lifelong member of Liberty Christian Church, where he served as an Elder for many years. He loved camping, traveling to National parks, Branson and Silver Dollar City, bluegrass music festivals, and volunteer work at church and at the Martha Lafite Thompson Nature Sanctuary. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Along with his parents, Everett was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Elizabeth Duncan and Katie Votipka.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Ruby; five children, Martin Shaver (Marty), Becky Ehlers (Terry), Brenda Shaver, Brian Shaver (Patsy) and Jeff Shaver (Chris); 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Memorial donations to Liberty Christian Church Local Missions in care of the above address would be gratefully appreciated by the family.
Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
