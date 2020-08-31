Wayne Kitchen
06/19/1946-8/27/2020
Wayne Kitchen, 74 passed away at his home in Kearney, MO on August 27, 2020 with his family at his side after his short battle with cancer.
He participated and showed Angus cattle while in 4-H and was a true showmanship with his cattle at the Missouri State Fair or American Royal each year. He graduated from Santa Fe High School in the class of 1964. His love of cars brought him to Kansas City, MO where he went to mechanic's school and was chosen to participate in the GM training program. But his love for the small-town country life led him back to Saline County where he decided to enter the Army National Guard in Marshall, MO. In May of 1968, he became a Missouri State Trooper for the State of Missouri. He was assigned to be a trooper in Platte/Clay County and planted roots in Kearney, MO. He then went on to pursue a college degree in Criminal Justice with a master’s in safety. After getting his degree he went to work for Yellow Cab Co. as a safety director. He also worked for Midwest Kenworth Co. for 8 years. He finished his career working for Volvo Heavy Duty Corp. as a Fleet Service Manager for 21 years, where he worked with many co-workers all over the US. Wayne was a car enthusiast from the age of 3 and was best known as the "Pontiac Man." He enjoyed building Pontiac cars, helping on any problems regarding a Pontiac, attending car cruises, and showing his cars which he often took first place.
He was always ready for his family time whether it was boating with his grandkids or attending their choir performances, sports events, and going to school events. His love of his 10 grandkids was the love of his life. Wayne and Patty always spent the winters in Destin, FL. which they called their paradise place.
He married his high school sweetheart Patty Wright Kitchen on August 28, 1966 in Carrolton, MO and was married for 54 years. They spent many years enjoying time with family, friends, grandkids, and traveling.
Wayne is survived by his wife Patty Kitchen, three children; Kelli Renee Kitchen Harrison (Cliff), Shawn Wayne Kitchen (Anna), and Kris Kitchen (LeAnn), One brother; Larry Kitchen (Mary Ellen), ten grandchildren, one niece, three nephews. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends in both Missouri and Florida. But his legacy will always be for his love of his grandkids.
Donations may be made to Mayo Clinic, Melanoma Research, Mayoclinic.org or Mayo Clinic, PO Box 450, Albert Lea, MN 56007
