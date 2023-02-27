Evon Bert Austin, known to all as “Catfish," 82 years old of Smithville, Missouri, peacefully passed away at home on February 24, 2023, surrounded by his loving wife, children and grandchildren.

Catfish was born on October 17th 1940, to Bert Francis and Erma Elmira (Royster) Austin in Wright County, Missouri. At the age of 13, Catfish battled polio and emerged with a strong will and determination to live life to the fullest. After Catfish graduated from Hartville High School in 1959, he went to college for a year and then entered the workforce at Owens Corning Fiberglass in Kansas City, Kansas, from which he retired in 1986 after 26 years. He then spent much of his time enjoying his grandkids and his passion for fishing and hunting.

