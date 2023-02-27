Evon Bert Austin, known to all as “Catfish," 82 years old of Smithville, Missouri, peacefully passed away at home on February 24, 2023, surrounded by his loving wife, children and grandchildren.
Catfish was born on October 17th 1940, to Bert Francis and Erma Elmira (Royster) Austin in Wright County, Missouri. At the age of 13, Catfish battled polio and emerged with a strong will and determination to live life to the fullest. After Catfish graduated from Hartville High School in 1959, he went to college for a year and then entered the workforce at Owens Corning Fiberglass in Kansas City, Kansas, from which he retired in 1986 after 26 years. He then spent much of his time enjoying his grandkids and his passion for fishing and hunting.
In 1967, he married Mary Joann Jenkins in a small ceremony in Ava, Missouri. They were married for 55 years at the time of his passing. They had two children, Janet Lea (Austin) Brooks of Platte City, Missouri and Scott David Austin (Janice Bolin) of Kansas City, Missouri. He enjoyed time with his seven grandchildren, Samantha, Matthew, Marcus and Austin Brooks (Janet’s children) and Regina Bolin, Jack and Jordan Austin (Scott’s Children). He had five great-grandchildren, Rory, Leif, Mila, Norah and Lane (Janet’s grandchildren); and an uncle, Joe Austin of Mountain Grove, Missouri.
Catfish and Joann started their dream of Smithville Marine in 1983, catering to the Bass Fishing Industry that Catfish had been a part of most of his adult life. Joann ran the day-to-day business with Catfish’s guidance from shortly after it was formed until they sold it in 2016. Once they sold the business, they spent time together enjoying their cabin in Canada and their home in Zapata, Texas.
A visitation will be held at Hixon-Klein Funeral home in Smithville, Missouri on March 1st from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with a celebration of life service at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at Craig-Hurt Funeral Home in Mountain Grove, Missouri, Saturday, March 4th with a visitation at 1 p.m. and service immediately following at 2 p.m.
He will be laid to rest in the family plot at Hillcrest Cemetery in Mountain Grove, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Shriner’s Organization or Post-Polio.org.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.