Faron L. Richardson, 65, of Holt, MO, passed away at KU Medical Center from pulmonary fibrosis on August 8, 2023.
He was born in Independence, MO on December 27, 1957, where he was raised. He attended high school at Galt, Mo., where he made many friends.
Faron was in the U.S. Army for 4 years and in the National Guard for 2 years. He was a truck driver. He drove over the road for 15 years and locally for 20 years. He loved the lord and going to church. His main hobby was helping others and making friends. He enjoyed his 2 horses and his fox terrier dog.
Faron was preceded in death by his father and mother, two brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; two nieces; two nephews and their children.
Visitation will be held at Northern Hills Baptist Church at 17211 NE 180th St., Holt, MO, on Saturday, August 19th, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.. A memorial service to follow at 12 p.m. Graveside services at Muddy Fork Cemetery, 18510 MO-33, Holt, MO.
Arr: Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Kearney, (816) 903-8888.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northern Hills Baptist Church or Kearney Food Pantry.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.