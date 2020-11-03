Faye Dexter, 83, of Kansas City, Mo., passed away Oct. 28, 2020 at her home.
Faye was born Nov. 18, 1936 in Platte County, Mo., to Samuel and Gladys (Dray) Murphy. Faye worked as a med tech in the health industry. She was also an artist. She loved her entire family, especially her great grandkids.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents, son, and two sisters.
Survivors include her children, Juanita Wells and Freddy Russell; brothers, Billy and Gary Murphy; niece, Sheila O’Dor; and nephews, Mike O’Dor and Scotty Murphy; as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Faye will lie in state from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Kearney, Mo., with 1:30 p.m. Graveside Service to follow at Paradise Cemetery in Paradise, Mo.
