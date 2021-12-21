Flora Madalyn Partin, 89, of Liberty, MO, passed away December 20, 2021, at Liberty Hospital. She was surrounded by loved ones in her final days.
Madalyn was born August 1, 1932, in Pollock, MO, the eldest of two children Harvey Glen and Eva (Babbitt) Dixon. She graduated from Unionville (MO) High School. Madalyn was united in marriage to James Edward Partin on December 15, 1951.
Madalyn was Methodist in faith and a member of Beta Sigma Phi and The Questers.
Madalyn was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Eva; her husband of 66 years, Jim; and her brother, Shelby Dixon. Survivors include her children, Rhonda Peery (Kevin Phillips) and Craig Partin (Mary); grandchildren, Nicole Peery (Tony Maccagnano), Nathaniel Peery (Kathy Martinez), Noah Peery and Amy Partin (Nellie); great grandson, Kolton Kopp; nieces and nephew, Brenda Carr, Debbie Clark, Sonya Robison, Brad Dixon, and their families, as well as other family members and friends.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., followed by a service celebrating Madalyn's life at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 30, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty, MO. Burial will follow at Glenridge Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
