Father Joseph Miller, pastor of St. Francis Xavier Parish in St. Joseph, passed from this life on March 16,2021.
Visitation will be held at St. Francis Xavier Church on Friday March 19, from 2:00 PM till 7:30 PM. A Vigil Prayer Service will follow at 7:30 PM.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday March 22, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church in Liberty, MO, at 11:00 AM. Visitation from 10: 00 AM till 11:00 AM. Interment in Carthagena, Ohio at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to The Society Of The Precious Blood.
The full obituary can be viewed online at heatonbowmansmith.com. The service will be livestreamed at the following:
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/StJamesLibertyMO/
YouTube: Live Videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqlKwQhv8hwVXY-cU9s9rHw
Website:
Facial coverings will be required at all services.
