Frances Kaufman Askren, 97, passed away July 13, 2021 in Columbia, MO. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Lenoir Woods Chapel in Columbia, MO. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Frances was born Sept. 5, 1923 to William and Frances (Martin) Kaufman in Atchison, KS. She was a long-time resident of Liberty, MO until moving to Lenoir Woods in Columbia. In 1943, she was married to Robert (Bob) Askren. They had 4 children, Ken (Linda) Askren of Boonville, MO, Mark Askren of Liberty, MO, Libby (Greg) Robinson of Columbia, MO, and David (Jane) Askren of Vero Beach, FL; 8 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Frances was a registered nurse, graduating from Christ’s Hospital School of Nursing in Topeka, KS in 1943. Her professional career included hospital nursing in Atchison, KS, Tucson, AZ, and North Kansas City, MO. She retired in 1985 from a 23-year career as the first school nurse in the Liberty Public School System. During her tenure, she instituted “Sabin on Sunday” polio immunization, a dental program, as well as vision, hearing, and scoliosis screenings.
Frances was a Deacon Emeritus of the Liberty Christian Church (DOC). She was a member of the Missouri and Clay County Nurses Associations, a founding member of Love INC in Liberty, a member of the Liberty Commission on Ageing, and a volunteer at KCTV Call for Action. She was a lifelong bridge player, crossword puzzle aficionado, avid reader, and a late-in-life mahjong player.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; son, Mark, and brother, William Kaufman.
Memorial donations are suggested to your local food bank.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.