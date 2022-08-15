Frances Leona Whiteaker Ginn, 95, of Liberty, Missouri, passed peacefully in her home at Laurel at Norterre on August 13, 2022, surrounded by loving family.
Frances was born June 14, 1927, in rural Dekalb County, Missouri, the younger of two daughters of James and Pansy Taylor Whiteaker. She graduated Valedictorian from Maysville High School in 1945 and received several college scholarships.
Soon after graduation, Frances began her first job as Deputy Circuit Clerk and Recorder for Dekalb County, where she worked six years.
On June 24, 1951, Frances was united in marriage to her childhood friend, Reverend Harland K. Ginn. They were blessed with four children, Elizabeth Ann, Rebecca Leona, James Whiteaker and Martha Lynn. Their first baby, Mary Ruth, passed at birth.
Frances soon began a ministry alongside Harland as he pastored Baptist churches for six decades. The churches they served included New Friendship in Albany, Alanthus near Stanberry, First Baptist in Hardin, First Baptist in Excelsior Springs, First Baptist in Camdenton, and 26 years at Winnwood in the Kansas City Northland. Following Harland's retirement, they served 13 interim churches. At each church, Frances joyfully played the piano and organ, often with Harland singing at her side.
Frances worked for 12 years as Insurance Claims Processor for Vilmer and Vilmer Orthopedics in North Kansas City.
In May, 1980, Frances proudly graduated summa cum laude from William Jewell College, receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology.
Frances and Harland became faithful members of Second Baptist Church in Liberty in 2005. At Second, Frances taught a senior women's Bible study class and participated in Women's Missions.
In her free time, Frances enjoyed quilting, reading, religious study, crocheting and playing the dulcimer. Most importantly, being with her family and her many friends brought abundant joy.
Along with her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Harland; and her sister, Elsie Cornelius. Survivors include her children, Elizabeth Hager (Pete), Rebecca Starnes (Gary), James Ginn (Jim Segaar) and Martha Puckett (Craig); grandchildren, Lana Hager, Luke Starnes, Aaron Puckett (Hillary McQuade), Abby Metcalfe (Adrienne) and Tami Jones (Jeff); great-grandchildren, Faith Williams, Onyx Metcalfe and Kessler Puckett; sister-in-law, Carol Harris; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude for the staff at Liberty Hospital, Laurel at Norterre/Preston floor staff and residents and Ascend Hospice caregivers.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 18 at Second Baptist Church, 300 E. Kansas Street, Liberty, Missouri. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 19, at Second Baptist Church. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Maysville, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Reverend and Mrs. Harland Ginn Scholarship Fund at William Jewell College, Second Baptist Church or Ascend Health Hospice Care.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
