Frances V. Mentch
April 13, 1919
Oct. 27, 2020
Frances V. Mentch, 101 years old, passed away peacefully in her sleep in Charlottesville, VA, surrounded by her loving family. Her funeral Mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church in Liberty, MO, at 10 a.m., Nov. 5 with Reverend Michael Roach officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Washington Cemetery, Independence, MO. To read her full obituary or leave a message for the family, please visit upcoming services/service times at www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
