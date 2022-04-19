Francis Galen McDowell, 66, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away April 18, 2022.
A visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. with a Mass of Christian burial to follow at 10 a.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, all at St. James Catholic Church, 309 S. Stewart Road, Liberty, MO 64068. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, 5001 NE Cookingham Drive, Kansas City, MO 64156.
Arrangements: Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, (816) 781-2000.
