Franklin Corless, 91, of Smithville, MO passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.
He is survived by his children Roy Corless, David Corless, Cheryl Mason, and Daniel Corless and wife Donna; three granddaughters, Doety, Jennifer, and Danielle; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter; brothers, Melvin and Don; sisters, Gertrude and Edna; other relatives and many friends.
Visitation: 1:00-3:00 p.m. Thursday, May 21st at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.
Burial: Community of Smithville Memorial Cemetery.
