Fred H Benson Jr
Naples, Florida
Fred H Benson Jr passed away into the arms of his Saviour on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in his home with his son Brad at his side. He was born November 4, 1929 in Memphis, TN to Fred H and Ruth Benson who raised him and his 6 siblings as Christians. He attended High School in Memphis, William Jewell College in Liberty, MO and Cumberland School of Law in Lebanon, TN. He met Loretta (Lore) Lyerla at William Jewell whom he married on September 11,1954 and moved to White Sands, NM where he was stationed (US Army).
Fred began a Title Insurance career with Art Reppert in Liberty, MO, then took a position in St. Louis, MO before moving to Bloomfield, MI as President of St. Paul Title Company. He was transferred to Dallas, TX and later retired from Lawyers Title in Dallas before relocating to Naples, FL where some of the family lives and for year-round golf.
He is preceded in death by his adored wife, Lore and is survived by his four sons, wives, and grandchildren: Jeffrey Stewart Benson and Donna, Kenneth Wayne Benson and Victoria, Eric Chase Benson and Patricia, and Bradley Clay Benson. All four sons had grand daughters: Carly, Brittany, Danielle, Erica, Nicole, Kimberly and Heather and there are now 9 great grand children. Fred had many friends along the way with many kind memories. Private services were held by the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.