Fred W. Guerber, age 81, of Liberty, Missouri, arrived at Heaven's doors on Monday, November 1, 2021, after a battle with cancer. He left this world with his loving family beside him.
Fred was born September 1, 1940, in Wappapello, MO, to Crawford and Irene Guerber. He retired after many years as a truck driver for Allied Signal. Fred also enjoyed fishing, hunting and working on automobiles.
Fred is survived by his brother, James Dean "Jimmy" Guerber; daughter and husband, Barbara and Dennis Warman; grandson, Topher Guerber, granddaughter and husband, Alyssa and Jason Rodick, grandson and wife, Matthew and Kayla Warman, six great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews as well as numerous family and friends that were so near and dear to his heart.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Crawford and Irene Guerber; sister, Mary Ann Brown; brothers, Larry William and Howard Guerber, and two sons, Brian and Bobby Guerber.
The visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with funeral at 1 p.m. at Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO 64068. Interment will follow in Glenridge Cemetery, Liberty, MO.
Please consider memorial donations to City of Liberty Animal Shelter, 1501 Old State Route 210, Liberty, MO 64068 or Good Shepherd Hospice, 123 W. Kansas Avenue, Independence, MO 64050.
