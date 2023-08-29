Freddie Ray Moore, 75, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023, at Liberty Hospital in Liberty, MO.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, September 1, 2023, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall, with Pastor Dale Lewis officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Ridge Park Cemetery in Marshall. Memorials are suggested to Big Bend Retreat or Kearney United Methodist Church. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com
Born February 27, 1948, in Marshall, MO, he was the son of the late Fred Harold Moore and Betty Lou Morrison Moore. He was raised in Slater, MO and was a 1966 graduate of Slater High School. On March 9, 1968, he married Joyce Elaine Bridges, who survives of the home. They just celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this year. He retired from Union Pacific Railroad after working for various railroads for 43 years. He was a member of Kearney First United Methodist Church. He loved traveling to Colorado, Alaska and anywhere with mountains. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce; three children, Karmen Moore of Parkville, MO, Kelly Frogge (Joe) of Lee’s Summit, MO and Brian Moore (Amy) of Temecula, CA; 10 grandchildren, Alex Frogge (Joey), Luke Frogge (Julia), Trezdon Davis (Michelle), Jacob Davis, Brayden Diver, Logan Moore, Hadley Moore, Charlotte Moore, Violet Moore and Isabella Moore; two sisters, Mary Pycke (Rodger) of Slater, MO and Carolyn Wadhwani (Ravi) of Crossett, AR; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jack Christian Frogge.
