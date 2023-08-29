Freddie Ray Moore, 75, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023, at Liberty Hospital in Liberty, MO.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, September 1, 2023, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall, with Pastor Dale Lewis officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Ridge Park Cemetery in Marshall. Memorials are suggested to Big Bend Retreat or Kearney United Methodist Church. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com

