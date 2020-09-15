Fred was born September 28, 1937. He died September 4, 2020 at his home.
Fred & Ginger were united in marriage on June 7, 1960 in Waukegan, IL.
Since 1958, Pastor Fred served United Church of Christ and Christian churches in the Midwest. Retired to Liberty, MO in 2005.
Survivors are his wife, Ginger; kids Deb & Ken; 4 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; 2 sisters and many other family and friends.
Due to COVID, private family services will be held in Liberty with burial at Mount Moriah Cemetery Kansas City, MO.
Full obituary www.kcfuneral.com KC Funeral Directors 913-262-6310
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.