Gardner “Ted” Champlin Jr., a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at the age of 71, after a long battle with cancer.
Ted is survived by his wife Lois Harbach Champlin, daughter’s Jessica Hendrickson and Rebecca Riggs, and son Gardner Chris Champlin; five grandchildren Ben, Eli, and Silas Riggs, Gavin and Maddie Hendrickson. Sisters Nancy and Sally, and nieces Kelsey, Emily and Heather.
Ted was born in Chicago, Illinois and adopted by Gardner and Betty Hower Champlin. He grew up in Pueblo, Colorado, became an Eagle Scout and graduated from Pueblo South High School.
He attended Ottawa University, in Ottawa, Kansas, where he met his wife Lois and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Theater. He was a teacher in Jetmore and Scott City, Kansas.
Ted returned to college to learn computer science and worked for Farmland Industries in Hutchinson, KS, and also in Kansas City, Missouri, as an IT programmer and Project Manager. He worked for John Deere IT in Colorado and Georgia. He retired in 2012 from Cabelas IT department in Sidney, Nebraska.
Ted enjoyed coaching US swim teams, including Scott City Stars, Hutchinson Salt City Seals, and Liberty Aquatics.
He played guitar and was involved in several bands. Ted was constantly writing song lyrics and memoirs. He loved going to concerts with family and friends. His love for music encompassed who he was.
Ted was known as “Crawdad” to his grandchildren. Always encouraging them to find their passion. He never missed sporting events, where he would cheer them on with his loud coach voice.
He led Bible studies and small groups and was always active in the church. He loved his family and Jesus, who were the most important part of his life.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899
