Garrett Harper Smith, 85, Kearney MO, died on June 10, 2023, due to complications resulting from a broken hip and advancing dementia.

He was born on December 31, 1937 and grew up in Kearney. He spent many years working in law enforcement for the Clay County Sheriff’s Department, Santa Maria, CA Police Department, Pleasant Valley Police Department and Kansas City Police Department. He retired from KCPD after serving for 22 years on the force. While working at KCPD he served as a Patrolman and Detective.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.