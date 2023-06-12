Garrett Harper Smith, 85, Kearney MO, died on June 10, 2023, due to complications resulting from a broken hip and advancing dementia.
He was born on December 31, 1937 and grew up in Kearney. He spent many years working in law enforcement for the Clay County Sheriff’s Department, Santa Maria, CA Police Department, Pleasant Valley Police Department and Kansas City Police Department. He retired from KCPD after serving for 22 years on the force. While working at KCPD he served as a Patrolman and Detective.
In his personal life, he loved to travel across the country by automobile. He could often be found at the old Trails Inn in Liberty, MO sharing stories and enjoying the company of friends. He was a man who touched the lives of many people. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him. He is survived by his three children, Cynthia Barchers, Elizabeth Hite and her husband Mike and Clay Smith and his wife Sherry. He also had two stepsons, Chad Curtis and his wife Kim and Craig Curtis and his wife Stephanie. He has 13 grandchildren.
In Garrett’s memory, please do something to show appreciation for your local police department. There will be a private graveside service for the family.
