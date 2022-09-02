Gary Allen Miller, age 80, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at his residence after a prolonged confinement due to lung disease.
Gary was born the son of Allen and Edna Mae (Hull) Miller on December 11, 1941, in Clinton, Missouri. He was a Richmond High School graduate, and continued his education at William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. He served his country proudly as a member of the 325th Base Post Office Army Reserve Unit. Although his unit had been told they would deploy to Vietnam, that day never came. When Gary eventually did travel to Saigon, it was his choice to visit.
On September 27, 1980, he was united in marriage to Judy Harvey in Liberty, Missouri. Gary and Judy moved to Chillicothe, Missouri, in 1983, where they were co-owners of Chillicothe Ford Lincoln Mercury. He was Vice President with banking and financial manager duties during his 20-year tenure at Chillicothe FLM. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, where he served as Treasurer for a few years, and was a choir member.
Community involvement was very important to him and he was a member of several organizations including Chillicothe Rotary Club, where he served as President; Chillicothe Fine Arts Council, where he served as President and many years as Treasurer; the Chillicothe Housing Authority where he served as Treasurer; and he served as Chairman of Hope Haven Industries.
Gary and Judy were world travelers who loved meeting locals and experiencing their culture. Cooking, gardening and photography were favorite hobbies, and after retirement he became Miller Family Chef. Many were blessed with his strawberry pie and cheesy potato casserole.
Gary is survived by his wife, Judy, of the home; one daughter, Jennifer Gleason of Kansas City, Missouri; two sons, Michael Miller and wife, Jami, of Liberty, Missouri and J. Gary Miller of Blue Springs, Missouri; three grandchildren, Wesley Miller of Liberty, Missouri, Keira Miller of Liberty, Missouri and T. J. Gleason of Kansas City, Missouri; three brothers, Ronald Miller of Kansas City, Missouri, Jerrold (Jerry) Miller and wife, Debbie of Atlanta, Georgia and Ricky Miller of Anacortes, Washington; four sisters-in-law and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one son-in-law, Dwain Gleason.
Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, September 9, 2022, 11 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the First Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, at 10 a.m., one hour prior to service. Graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Liberty, Missouri, on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 3 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, September 8, 2022, from noon until 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Chillicothe and/or The Baptist Home Benevolent Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601. Online condolences may be made at lindleyfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.