Gary Leon Swenson, 84, of Liberty, MO, passed away Oct. 18, 2021, at Norterre of Liberty with loved ones at his side.
Gary was born Nov. 2, 1936, in Ames, KS, the eldest of two children of Harold Peter and Evelyn Vernie (Morgan) Swenson. Gary was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew. He graduated from Concordia (KS) High School and received his Bachelor's degree in Feed Technology from Kansas State University at Manhattan.
Gary was united in marriage to Dolores Joann Wilken on June 26, 1960 in Leoti, Kansas. They moved from Atlantic, Iowa to Liberty, MO in 1987 where Gary went to work for Farmland Industries in Animal Health Products Purchasing. He retired in 2006.
Gary was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church and United Methodist Men. He was a member of the Lions Club for more than six decades and served as Treasurer of Liberty Lions for 25 years. He was a member of the Fellowship of the Concerned and volunteered at the Northland Shepherd's Center.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Dolores; children, Mark Swenson (Paula), Brad Swenson (Lynn) and Tami Swenson (David Hofmann); grandchildren, Travis Swenson (Kelci), Sarah Ford (Patrick), Jacob Swenson and Andrew Swenson; great grandchildren, Soren, Alera and Elena; sister, Linda Sobba (Harold); three nephews and their families, as well as other family members and many friends.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Liberty United Methodist Church (Sunset Campus), 1001 Sunset, Liberty, MO 64068. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Liberty United Methodist Church, the Liberty Lions Club or to the Northland Shepherd's Center.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
