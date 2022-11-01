Gary Neal Denney, 84, passed away on October 28, 2022.
Gary was born on September 5, 1938, in Aurora, Missouri, to Neal and Lois Denney. After high school, Gary continued his education, attending the Missouri School of Mines (Missouri University of Science and Technology) where he received his bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering and completed his Army ROTC training, which led to his deployment to Germany for one year.
Upon his return to the United States, he and his family lived throughout the country in California, Texas and St. Louis, Missouri as he worked as an electrical engineer on various space and defense programs. He retired from Boeing after 38 years.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents; and his infant daughter, Carol Denise.
He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by his wife of 57 years, Charlene Denney; children, Lynne (Colby) Kinser and Stephen (Talli) Denney; his granddaughters, Elise Denney and Megan Denney; and family and friends.
Services will be held at Northland Cathedral Church on Wednesday, November 2nd with visitation from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by the memorial service at 10 a.m. Burial at Maple Park Cemetery in Aurora, Missouri at 3:30 p.m. Contributions may be made to Northland Cathedral’s missions fund.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.