Gary Neal Denney, 84, passed away on October 28, 2022.

Gary was born on September 5, 1938, in Aurora, Missouri, to Neal and Lois Denney. After high school, Gary continued his education, attending the Missouri School of Mines (Missouri University of Science and Technology) where he received his bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering and completed his Army ROTC training, which led to his deployment to Germany for one year.

