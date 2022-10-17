Gary Papek, age 74, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his mother Gabrielle Van Houtte and father Frank Papek. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Elizabeth S. Papek of Kansas City, MO; brother, Robert F. Papek of LaVista, NE; son, Andy Papek of Overland Park, KS; son. Darren Papek and spouse Tomiko Enomoto of Smithville, MO; grandson, Zane Papek; and many loving uncles, aunts and friends.
A private memorial service will be held at a future date, but a celebration of life will take place in the Liberty Community Center at 1600 S. Withers Road, Liberty, MO 64068. The celebration will take place on Friday, October 21st, 2022 from 4-6:30 p.m. with a eulogy planned at 5 p.m. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel, (816) 781-8228.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
