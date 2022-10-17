Gary Papek, age 74, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his mother Gabrielle Van Houtte and father Frank Papek. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Elizabeth S. Papek of Kansas City, MO; brother, Robert F. Papek of LaVista, NE; son, Andy Papek of Overland Park, KS; son. Darren Papek and spouse Tomiko Enomoto of Smithville, MO; grandson, Zane Papek; and many loving uncles, aunts and friends.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.