Gary Wade Shanks passed away on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at the age of 70. He passed away doing what he loved the most.
Gary was born on April 5, 1951, in Jackson County Research Hospital to father Wade Shanks and mother Bettie (Williams) Shanks. He was the second of four children. He was born and raised in Kearney, Missouri. He graduated from Kearney High School in 1969. He was a third-generation farmer, from childhood farming was his passion and life.
Gary is survived by his wife Janet Shanks of 34 years; brother Dennis (Debbie) Shanks, sister Paula (Alan) York, and brother Brad (Lisa) Shanks; four children, Todd (Robin-deceased) Shanks, Stacy (Matt) Rule, Chad (Mandy) Shanks, and Whitney (Brad) Waller. He also had two stepchildren who he loved as his own, Jennifer and Travis Barnett.
Gary was the proud grandpa of nine grandchildren: Alison Rule, Matthew (Rylie) Rule, Malery Sharp (Anthony), Gage Sharp, Drake Sharp, Cameryn Shanks, Noah Shanks, Joey Shanks, and Clayton Shanks. He had two great- grandchildren and one on the way: Oaklyn Harmon, Koa Rule and Beckham Harmon.
He was preceded in death by Harry and Pauline Shanks (grandparents), Wade and Bettie Shanks (parents), Vicky McKinney (sister), and Robin Shanks (daughter-in-law).
He was a lifelong Kearney resident, cattleman, business owner, and farmer. He served on the Platte Clay Electric board for over 30 years. He owned and operated the Heritage restaurant and bar. He was also a broker/owner in real estate and owned a hotel through the years.
His love and devotion for his family was evident in everything he did. He was the pillar of his family and a great asset to this community. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug.27 at First Christian Church (2151 S. Jefferson St. Kearney MO) followed by the graveside at Fairview Cemetery in Kearney. The visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at the church.
