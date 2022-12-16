Gary Wayne Montgomery, 79, of Kansas City, MO passed away, December 13, 2022.
He was born June 24, 1943, to John Siegel and Virginia Martha (Poage) Montgomery, in Smithville, MO. Gary grew up in Smithville and graduated from Smithville High School in 1961.
He met the love of his life at Hallmark Cards and was united in marriage to Charlotte Fleming March 2, 1962. After their marriage, they lived in Kansas City, MO, and later made their home in Smithville, MO. He owned his own tire business, C&G Tire, before his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers, Roger Dean and John Kenneth; three sisters, Barbara Tommey, Carrol Cansler and Marlena Wulff.
He leaves behind his wife of 60 years; sister, Dixie (Roger) Blake; son, Richard Dean (Diana) Montgomery of Kansas City, MO; daughter, Cynthia Jean (Guy) Carter of Independence, MO; grandchildren, Linda Piemonte (Aaron), Elizabeth (Liz) Piemonte, Stephen (Danita) Brooke, Katherine Burr (Chris); great-grandchildren, Gavin Brooke, Ryker Brooke, Makenzie and Hunter Brooke; several nieces, nephews and extended family and many friends.
Celebration of Life was held Monday, December 19, 2022, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville, MO.
