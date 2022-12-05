Gayla Rae (Koehly) Brown, age 80, a resident of Liberty, Missouri, a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Gayla was born the daughter of Ed and Georgina (Lionberger) Koehly on March 16, 1942, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a graduate of Chillicothe High School. Gayla worked at Hallmark in Liberty, Missouri, for 25 years. She owned and operated Gayla’s South by Southwest in Kearney, Missouri, for several years. She was a member of St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. She volunteered and delivered Meals on Wheels. Gayla had a love for her dogs, Kali and Kai.

