Gene Bremer, 97, of Kearney, Mo., passed away peacefully February 21, 2023 at Oak Pointe of Kearney.
Gene was born February 11, 1926 in Versailles, Mo. to Frank A. and Revo L. Johnson Bremer.
Gene excelled in athletics at Smithton High School, where he met his loving wife, Lodell Bolte Bremer, and married October 5, 1946. Their long and successful marriage of 69 years produced three sons, ending with her death August 13, 2016.
Gene served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. While on the Central Missouri State basketball team, Gene had the opportunity to play against the Kansas Jayhawks, guarding 4 time All American Charles Black. Gene also tried out with the Detroit Tigers. His love of sports was a life long passion, being an avid golfer and tennis player, as well as being an astute fan of all levels of basketball and baseball.
Gene completed a 30-year career with the U.S. Census Bureau, retiring as Assistant Director of the Kansas City Regional Office in the early 80’s. The Bremer family relocated to numerous cities during Gene’s work — he received a B.A. at the University of Denver.
In the late 70’s, the Bremers found Kearney to be their final home of choice, while retaining strong ties to the Smithton community. Gene was active in the Kearney Lion’s Club and Chamber of Commerce, and was a familiar face at all sports events and community functions. His varied social interests earned him many friends in spite of a life-long hearing disability. He genuinely loved people and he could brighten your day with an interesting conversation.
After losing his wife Lodell, Gene became a resident at Oak Pointe of Kearney, where he continued to make friends and participate in social activities. The family is deeply grateful to the Oak Pointe staff for helping make Gene’s final years joyous and meaningful. Above all, the family sincerely thanks Gene’s very special friend, Sandy Cozad, who managed his health care and day-to-day living environment these past 7 years.
Gene is survived by son, Gene Steven; former daughter-in-law Chris Bremer of Stillwater, Mn.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife, sons Jon D. and Karl D.; two brothers, Frank J. Bremer and Hal Bremer; and two sisters, Pearl Ruth Kahrs and Lois Reva Eicholz.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Living Word Church, 314 Concourse Ave., in Excelsior Springs. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Graveside services will be in Smithton Cemetery, Smithton, Mo., at 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Living Word Church, or SAFE, C/O Smithton High School, 505 S. Myrtle, Smithton, MO, 65350.
Arrangements are through Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Kearney.
