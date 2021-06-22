Genease Ann Gornowicz, 76, passed away at home on June 21, 2021. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, sister and friend.
Genease grew up in Freeport, Texas graduating from Brazosport High School in 1963. Genease worked for Padgett-Thompson Seminars as Director of Publications and for Ferrell Gas as a marketing coordinator.
Genease served as past president of the Clay County chapter of Habitat for Humanity. She was an active member of Church of the Resurrection Downtown campus and served as a Pastoral Care minister at Rezdowntown.
Genease was an avid fan of the KC Royals and absolutely loved Patrick Mahomes and the KC Chiefs.
Genease was preceded in death by her parents Zelda and Leon Smith, sisters Barbara Bradshaw and Betty Smith, and son-in-law Kreg Reid. Genease is survived by husband Virgil, son Blake (Molly) and grandson Hudson Gornowicz, Daughter Leslie Reid-Hammen (Jim) and granddaughter Madison (Bret) and great-grandsons Owen and Drew Sanders, grandson Payton Reid, and brother George (Claire) Smith.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.