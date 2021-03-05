George Allen Morgan, 84, a lifelong Liberty and Kearney resident, passed away peacefully in the night on March 4, 2021, at his home.
George was born April 18, 1936, in Liberty, MO, the youngest of four children of Charles and Ardis (Barrington) Morgan. He served in the US Navy in the Pacific Theater from 1954 to 1958, and later served in the US Navy Reserves until retirement as a Senior Chief Electrician's Mate (E-8) in 1981. He was a member of the VFW Post 4043 and American Legion Post 95 in Liberty. George's career with Southwestern Bell spanned more than three decades.
George was an original Cubmaster for Kearney Cub Pack 397, and was an Honorary Warrior of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kearney. He was initiated into Liberty Masonic Lodge in 1973 and served as Worshipful Master. He also served as Grand Sword Bearer in the Missouri Grand Lodge. George was a member of the York Rite Bodies and Ararat Shrine Temple. He was also a proud Chiefs season ticketholder for 35+ years.
Along with his parents, George was preceded in death by his first wife, Carol (Self) Morgan; daughter, Linda Eldridge; and siblings, Myrnie Hutchins, Shirley Clemons and Edward Morgan.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia (Dortch) Morgan; children, Rusty Morgan and Lisa Key; grandchildren, Jennifer Reese (Eric), Casey Key, Elizabeth Morgan, Emily Eldridge and Matthew Eldridge; great-grandchildren, Caden, Avery, Amara and Carson; and son-in-law, Jim Eldridge. He also leaves Virginia's family: her daughters, Laura Lawler (Jerome), Lydia Hurley (Scott) and Linda Anderson (Dan); grandchildren, Logan Meacham (Jessica), Melissa Stuchul (Brian), Michelle Castro (Aaron) and Shane Anderson; great-grandchildren, Lilly, Bella, Olivia, Owen, Elliot, Harvey and Emmett. He also leaves other extended family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm with Masonic services at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, and funeral services 10:00 am Wednesday, March 10, all at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty, MO. Burial with military honors will follow the service at New Hope Cemetery, Liberty.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ararat Shrine Hospital Transportation Fund or to the Christian Worship Hour.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
