George Alvin “Al” McKinley, 86, of Liberty, MO, went home to be with the Lord on July 14, 2023, with family at his side.
Al was born August 1, 1936, in Albany, Kentucky, the eldest of two sons of Fount and Louise (Tyler) McKinley. As a teenager, Al moved with his family to Clay County, where he graduated from Kearney High School. He received honorable discharge from the U.S. Army. In his younger years, Al served as a Volunteer Firefighter for the Liberty Fire Department.
Al’s career in construction included work for Massman, Clarkson, CCI and as a partner for CPI prior to establishing Al McKinley, Inc. in 1980. Al’s favorite hobby was work, his mind and work ethic never did retire. He was especially known for building bridges in the Kansas City area, including the covered bridge at the entrance of the Holmes Creek subdivision south of Kearney. One can’t drive very far in the four-county area without crossing a bridge Al built, including all the bridges on I-435 when he was with CCI. When not working, Al enjoyed quail, pheasant and turkey hunting, and most importantly being a devoted husband, dad and grandpa or “Baw."
Al was very active in his community. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Kearney. He loved the Lord as well as his church family. He served on boards of directors for Reach Out America, Clay County Public Water District #6 and nearly 30 years at Clay County Savings Bank.
Along with his parents, Al was preceded in death by a son, Scott McKinley; and grandson, Jeramie McKinley.
Al leaves his wife of 45 years, Patricia “Patsy” (Eldridge) McKinley; children, William McKinley (Dee), Steve McKinley, Todd Logan, and Jill Jackson (Robert); grandchildren, Jennifer, Elisha, Tara, Ana, Robert, Ross, Abigail, and Chase; his brother, Fount McKinley (Sarah); as well as great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends.
Al was dedicated to Patsy, his family and work without compromise. A few of his famous quotes included “this is like putting socks on a rooster” when a project became difficult, “yesterday is today’s tomorrow” when a project needed to be done and “if a man can’t cry about a dog or child, then he isn’t worth much,” which epitomized Al’s personality and caring, tender heart. Along with his quotes, Al was well-known for driving in town in his beloved blue and white Ford F-150. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by a service celebrating Al’s life at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 21, at the First Baptist Church of Kearney, 303 South Grove Street, Kearney, MO 64060. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery, Liberty, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church of Kearney.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
