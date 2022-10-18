George D “Corky” Houser Jr., 69 passed away on October 16, 2022, in Kearney, Mo.
Born October 25, 1952, to George and Petra (Leon) Houser in Kansas City, Mo. He served in the U.S. Navy on a nuclear submarine. He graduated from Vanhorn High School, William Jewel College and Rockhurst University (MBA). He loved being an electrician, owning Globe Electric for 25 years. He retired from Ford Motor Co.
George married Susan Vielbig on December 12, 1980, and was the best father to Amanda (Matt) Vogelsberg, George “Casey” (Jill) Houser and Johnathan (Jessica) Houser. His grandchildren, Jayden, Jaybrea, Jack, Ben, George Calen, and Everleigh will miss getting spoiled.
He is survived by his wife, kids, grandkids, parents, sisters (Francis, Margaret, Gayl) and lots of nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother, James.
His ability to make us laugh and smile is most missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephens Lutheran Church, 205 N. Forest Ave., Liberty, Mo. 64068. A visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. will be held at St. Stephens on October 21, 2022. Find information at Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home’s website or at (816) 628-4411.
