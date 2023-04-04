Gerald Lee “Jerry” Miller, 60, of Richmond, Missouri, passed away March 31, 2023 surrounded by family.
A Celebration of Jerry’s Life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Crescent Lake Christian Center, 1250 St. Louis Ave., Excelsior Springs, MO 64024.
Jerry was born September 7, 1962, in Kansas City, Missouri, one of six to born to Gerald and Ella Miller. He grew up in Liberty and started working for his dad’s construction company, Miller’s Construction, at a young age. Jerry then worked for 20 years in the woodshop for Sprint. He also traveled, doing hotel and restaurant remodeling, before settling back in Liberty as a painter with Prestige Painting. Jerry was a master craftsman and could do anything related to construction — tile, electrical, plumbing, etc. He had no fear and would tackle any project.
Jerry married the love of his life, Mary Pope, on August 6, 1986; and they raised three children, Gerald Jr., Joseph and Theresa Maria. His family was everything to him and he loved children. Jerry was everyone’s favorite uncle. They opened their hearts and home to every kid who needed them.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Miller; his mother, Ella Miller; and his daughter, Theresa Maria Miller Smith.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 36 years, Mary Miller; his sons, Gerald L. Miller Jr. and Joseph Miller; his grandchildren, Felicity Miller, Isaiah Smith and Luna Miller; his siblings and stepsiblings, Bill Miller (Cindy), JoAnne Perry (Jimmy), Holly Goin (Alan), Ron Miller, Jennifer Miller, Shane Miller, Diana Ridinger and James Head (Manal); his stepfather, Mike Miller; his stepmother, Martha Miller; as well as 27 nieces and nephews, 49 great-nieces and great-nephews, 2 great-great-nephews as well as other relatives and many friends.
Fond memories and condolences for Jerry may be left at www.churcharcherpasley.com as arrangements are under the direction of Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, (816) 781-2000.
