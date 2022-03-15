Gerald Richard Small
7/29/36-3/12/22
Gerald Richard Small passed away in his home on March 12th, 2022, at the age of 85. His loving and creative spirit will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to KC Pet Project.
