Geraldine Ellen Hickman, 82, of Liberty, MO, passed away September 4, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Visitation will be held from 1-2:30 pm Friday, September 11, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. Friday in New Hope Cemetery, Liberty. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
